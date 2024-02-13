Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Hubbell by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 2,983.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 36,186 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Hubbell by 1,222.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.56, for a total transaction of $373,650.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,763.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.56, for a total transaction of $373,650.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,763.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $18,286,130.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,891 shares of company stock worth $11,262,870 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $359.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $364.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.