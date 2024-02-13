Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,575 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 54.4% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 22,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $295,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,498,000 after purchasing an additional 26,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 111.1% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 3,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $158.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.