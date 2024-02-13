Blair William & Co. IL Buys 1,670 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% during the second quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,558,000 after acquiring an additional 524,997 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $261.12 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $262.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.