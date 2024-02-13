Blair William & Co. IL Sells 783 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $168.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.23. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $173.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

