Blair William & Co. IL Has $7.75 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,021,000 after buying an additional 1,415,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,241,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,823.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 948,609 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODFL stock opened at $429.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $397.51 and a 200-day moving average of $402.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.80 and a 12 month high of $448.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $400.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

