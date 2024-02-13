Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Humana by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 92,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 594.6% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HUM opened at $369.14 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $342.69 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $432.41 and a 200 day moving average of $470.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.72.

View Our Latest Report on Humana

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.