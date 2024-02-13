Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Humana by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 92,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 594.6% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Humana Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of HUM opened at $369.14 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $342.69 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $432.41 and a 200 day moving average of $470.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.72.
View Our Latest Report on Humana
Humana Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Humana
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Under Armour’s turnaround gains traction on raised EPS forecast
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- CF Industries stock leaves competitors in the dust
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Salesforce and MongoDB: 2 must-own tech stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.