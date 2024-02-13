Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,111 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.12% of FirstService worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstService during the second quarter worth $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSV has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on FirstService from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.29.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $165.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $131.75 and a twelve month high of $171.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.18%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

