Blair William & Co. IL Has $8.23 Million Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.08% of Bio-Techne worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ TECH opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $89.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

