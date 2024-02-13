Hive (HIVE) Trading Up 7.3% This Week

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Hive has a market cap of $159.57 million and $2.51 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000639 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hive has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 500,749,243 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

