Algorand Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $52.96 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.45 billion and $52.96 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00081574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00026349 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00020498 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006645 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,046,520,974 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

