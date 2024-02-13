Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 471 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

BABA opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $106.35. The company has a market cap of $185.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.94.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.08%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

