Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $65,000 in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XY Capital Ltd grew its holdings in XPeng by 554.5% during the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 327,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 277,229 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in XPeng by 1,765.6% during the 3rd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 342,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 324,297 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,291,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,038,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in XPeng by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

XPEV stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 3.00.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

