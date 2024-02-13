IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $235-265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $301.68 million.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $103.63 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $141.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $820,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,229,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,200,508.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $820,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,229,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,200,508.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,165. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 28.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 70.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in IPG Photonics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

