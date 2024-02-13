TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

SMIF stock opened at GBX 81.74 ($1.03) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.15. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 64.15 ($0.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 82.80 ($1.05). The stock has a market cap of £199.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1,014.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ashley Paxton purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £15,800 ($19,954.53). 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

