Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.25-11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $369.36.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $401.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $386.72 and a 200 day moving average of $352.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $278.23 and a 12 month high of $407.62.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,639 shares of company stock worth $2,769,635. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Moody’s by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 50.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 518.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

