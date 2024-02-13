Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.22-4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Franklin Electric from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

FELE stock opened at $99.99 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $82.61 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 24.21%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at $882,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

