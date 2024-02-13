Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.18. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $5.96.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 16.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 15.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 16.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.