BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKN opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $13.08.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKN. Creative Planning lifted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.