BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance

BTA opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

