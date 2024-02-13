BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MUI stock opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $11.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

