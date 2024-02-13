Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:HBANM)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %
HBANM stock opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
