DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

DTF stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78.

Institutional Trading of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the first quarter worth $1,678,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

