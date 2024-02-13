BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance

Shares of MQT opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 31,235 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 35.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.