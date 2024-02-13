Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.57

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 1.57 per share on Sunday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
