Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Maiden Holdings North America Stock Performance

NYSE:MHNC opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21. Maiden Holdings North America has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $20.65.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Holdings North America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden Holdings North America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.