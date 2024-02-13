Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Maiden Holdings North America Stock Performance
NYSE:MHNC opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21. Maiden Holdings North America has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $20.65.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Maiden Holdings North America
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Lowe’s levels up: A blueprint for tomorrow’s home improvement
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Is Duke Energy stock ready to power up in 2024?
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Hershey stock presents investors a sweet buy-the-dip opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Holdings North America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden Holdings North America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.