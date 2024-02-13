Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of BHB stock opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $392.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $31.43.

Institutional Trading of Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.