Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Bar Harbor Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of BHB stock opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $392.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $31.43.
Institutional Trading of Bar Harbor Bankshares
Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bar Harbor Bankshares
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Lowe’s levels up: A blueprint for tomorrow’s home improvement
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Is Duke Energy stock ready to power up in 2024?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Hershey stock presents investors a sweet buy-the-dip opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.