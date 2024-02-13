IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Short Interest Update

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 128.8% from the January 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of IperionX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IperionX in the 4th quarter worth $1,014,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of IperionX in the 3rd quarter worth $1,182,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IperionX in the 2nd quarter worth $3,204,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

IperionX Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPX opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. IperionX has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.74.

About IperionX

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

