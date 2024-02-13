CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Up 137.2% in January

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 137.2% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CHS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCM opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91. CHS has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $25.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CHS

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

