Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) Declares $0.25 Interim Dividend

Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Korvest Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.25.
Korvest Company Profile
