Short Interest in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Grows By 128.0%

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,400 shares, an increase of 128.0% from the January 15th total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 951,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DNP opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $11.66.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.62%.

Institutional Trading of DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

