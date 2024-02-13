Short Interest in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Grows By 128.0%

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,400 shares, an increase of 128.0% from the January 15th total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 951,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of DNP opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $11.66.
DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.62%.
Institutional Trading of DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DNP Select Income Fund
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Lowe’s levels up: A blueprint for tomorrow’s home improvement
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Is Duke Energy stock ready to power up in 2024?
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Hershey stock presents investors a sweet buy-the-dip opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.