Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Short Interest Update

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the January 15th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Western New England Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $175.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.64. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $10.16.
Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WNEB
Institutional Trading of Western New England Bancorp
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 8.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.
Western New England Bancorp Company Profile
Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western New England Bancorp
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- CF Industries stock leaves competitors in the dust
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Salesforce and MongoDB: 2 must-own tech stocks
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Udemy stock got boosted by analysts, massive growth at discounts
Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.