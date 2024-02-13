Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Short Interest Update

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the January 15th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Western New England Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $175.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.64. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WNEB. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Institutional Trading of Western New England Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 8.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

