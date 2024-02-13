Short Interest in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Declines By 35.9%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the January 15th total of 17,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Xenetic Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Xenetic Biosciences stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. Xenetic Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.43. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 188.83% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Xenetic Biosciences will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xenetic Biosciences

About Xenetic Biosciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Xenetic Biosciences Inc ( NASDAQ:XBIO Free Report ) by 210.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,779 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.51% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

