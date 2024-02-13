Short Interest in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Declines By 35.9%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the January 15th total of 17,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Xenetic Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of Xenetic Biosciences stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. Xenetic Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.
Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.43. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 188.83% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Xenetic Biosciences will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.
About Xenetic Biosciences
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
