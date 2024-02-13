BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on O. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

O opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.46.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

