UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,310 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.80% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $84,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,863,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831,363 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,120,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,621,000 after buying an additional 1,201,006 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,576,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,316,000 after purchasing an additional 190,271 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 897,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,144,000 after purchasing an additional 174,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 843,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,617,000 after buying an additional 124,348 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $49.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

