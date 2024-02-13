UBS Group AG Purchases 68,762 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,025,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,762 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $69,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 227,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $83.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion and a PE ratio of 27.54. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

