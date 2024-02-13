Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.52 Million Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 206,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,848 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,238,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 163,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 48,870 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Exelixis by 189.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Exelixis by 42.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,771,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,699,000 after buying an additional 526,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXEL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Shares of EXEL opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80.

In other news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the purchase, the director now owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,875.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $318,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

