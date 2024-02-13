Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $310.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $210.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.22.

NYSE EFX opened at $255.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.67. Equifax has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $256.21.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Equifax by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

