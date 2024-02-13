Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 448 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $637,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $242,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC opened at $240.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $243.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.