Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,023 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Mattel worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Mattel by 340.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 193,871 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,203,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Mattel by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Mattel by 256.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 53,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

About Mattel

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

