Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $107.36 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.84 and a 12-month high of $121.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EEFT. Truist Financial increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens upgraded Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

