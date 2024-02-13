Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Woodward worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 336.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $137.76 on Tuesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.30 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on WWD

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.