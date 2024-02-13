Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 84.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 910,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,677,000 after acquiring an additional 416,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 21.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,611,000 after acquiring an additional 371,311 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRNA

Moderna Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.82.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.