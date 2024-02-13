Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 6,758 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,758 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.5% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 28.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $112.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 123.76%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Articles

