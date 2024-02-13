Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) recently:

2/9/2024 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $940.00 to $1,100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – O’Reilly Automotive was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2024 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $954.00 to $986.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2023 – O’Reilly Automotive had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $1,060.00 price target on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $1,026.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $982.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $955.03. The firm has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $795.74 and a twelve month high of $1,074.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $671,384,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,025,000 after purchasing an additional 652,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

