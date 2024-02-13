Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INSP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE INSP opened at $196.37 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INSP

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.