Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 9,100 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,000,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,614,000 after acquiring an additional 312,101 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,828 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,744,000 after acquiring an additional 885,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,571,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,747,000 after acquiring an additional 84,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HLT stock opened at $193.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.67 and a 200 day moving average of $164.92. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.86 and a twelve month high of $198.15.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

