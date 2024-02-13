Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 1,054,300 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 1,614.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,119,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.17% of Clarivate worth $7,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impactive Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 28,608,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368,333 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 19,454,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth about $64,910,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,567,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Clarivate Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

