Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,480 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $17,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $83.10 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.43.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

