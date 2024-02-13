Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $16,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,579,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,023,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,556,000 after acquiring an additional 591,329 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,875,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,954,000 after acquiring an additional 354,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

REXR stock opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $63.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 135.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REXR. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

