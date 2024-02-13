Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Holdings Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Molina Healthcare worth $17,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,282,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 334,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,247 shares during the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $11,983,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MOH stock opened at $392.66 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.19 and a 12-month high of $393.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $367.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Molina Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.